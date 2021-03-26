Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Shares Sold by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP lessened its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,464 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp II accounts for about 1.0% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 2.41% of Churchill Capital Corp II worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,686 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,077,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,667,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 819,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 352,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 15,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. Churchill Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

