Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce $493.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.98 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $472.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

XEC stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

