Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $187,648.83 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $187,648.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $192,427.60.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

CVEO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 37,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,792. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

CVEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.