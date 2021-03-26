Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $192,427.60 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $192,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $177,040.46.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 37,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,792. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $231.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.