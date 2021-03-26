Civic Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $292.25 million and $46.29 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.61 or 0.00638365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

