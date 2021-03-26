Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

