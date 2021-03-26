Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Up 7%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 561,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,789,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $7,240,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $65,657,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after buying an additional 105,547 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

