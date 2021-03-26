Clever DeFi 1-Day Volume Tops $201,822.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $6.21 or 0.00011298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $3.51 million and $201,822.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00060427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00231736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00822738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00076008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026572 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 566,745 coins and its circulating supply is 565,687 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.