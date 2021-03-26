Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 2,998 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,046.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,173.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

