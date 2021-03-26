Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $12.12 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 147,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.