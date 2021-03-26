Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Lowered by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,708 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 317,738 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $80,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $380,663,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,026,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

CTSH traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. 63,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,370. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

