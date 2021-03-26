Coin Artist Price Tops $2.54 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $2.74 million and $28,803.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.39 or 0.00634130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

COIN is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

