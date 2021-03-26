Colliers Securities Weighs in on Ontrak, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ontrak in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ontrak’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

OTRK has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $31.83 on Friday. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $6,871,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

