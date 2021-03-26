Colony Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 92.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,520,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,397,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 350,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,163,000 after buying an additional 146,459 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.