Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of CMCO opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

