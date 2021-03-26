CommerceBlock Price Tops $0.0153 (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommerceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.00652577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023607 BTC.

CBT is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

