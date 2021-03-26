Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.16

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 10502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,116. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.