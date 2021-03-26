Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) is Newfoundland Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,591 shares during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição accounts for 5.0% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter.

CBD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 63,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,201. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

