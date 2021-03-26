Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Short Interest Up 9,900.0% in March

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

ELPVY stock remained flat at $$1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 6.48%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

