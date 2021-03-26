Comparing iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iCAD and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 6 0 3.00 Baxter International 0 6 9 0 2.60

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. Baxter International has a consensus price target of $91.79, suggesting a potential upside of 6.79%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Baxter International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -67.61% -55.84% -22.93% Baxter International 7.90% 20.81% 8.78%

Risk and Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and Baxter International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $31.34 million 14.54 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -49.43 Baxter International $11.36 billion 3.82 $1.00 billion $3.31 25.97

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats iCAD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram. It also provides ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound Panorama, a prototype software product for determining risk factors in interval cancers; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

