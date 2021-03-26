Compound One Day Trading Volume Reaches $137.48 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $366.49 or 0.00667343 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $137.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,703,926 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

