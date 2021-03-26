Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.85

Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 9868726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.89.

About Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP)

Conduity Capital Plc provides products and services based on Feng Shui and the associated Emperor Star astrology in Singapore. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, aura readings, and business talks and seminars for large corporations. The company also offers tarot cards readings, and an online dating service using Feng Shui principles.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.