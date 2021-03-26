Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $37,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.36.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $232.48. 13,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.44. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

