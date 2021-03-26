Constellation (DAG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.80 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Constellation has a market cap of $96.88 million and $1.80 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023343 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.