Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Holdings Lowered by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for about 11.3% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.62% of Constellium worth $50,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. Constellium’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

