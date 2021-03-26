Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31. Approximately 9,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 467,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Construction Partners by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

