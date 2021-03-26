Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Tops $6.03 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $447,305.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.61 or 0.00638365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

