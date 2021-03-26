Contentos (COS) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $114.88 million and $41.24 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00641249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,932,852,911 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.