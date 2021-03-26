Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart Sells 7,500 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 120,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,354. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

