Contrasting Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76% Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and Soliton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $8.07 million 13.59 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -0.98 Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -17.39

Soliton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidia. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquidia and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 443.48%. Soliton has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Soliton.

Summary

Soliton beats Liquidia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.