Contrasting Seacor (NYSE:CKH) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Seacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Seacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seacor and TORM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor $799.97 million 1.05 $26.77 million $1.38 29.71 TORM $693.00 million 1.01 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seacor.

Profitability

This table compares Seacor and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor 1.45% 1.30% 0.70% TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seacor and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor 0 1 0 0 2.00 TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seacor presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Seacor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacor is more favorable than TORM.

Risk & Volatility

Seacor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.3, meaning that its stock price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacor beats TORM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise for trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal locations. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment designs, develops, and maintains alternative energy and power solutions; and offers liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fuel supply and logistics to commercial, industrial, agricultural, and transportation customers. This segment also engages in the selling, storage, and maintenance of aviation; agricultural commodity trading and logistics businesses; and trading and merchandising of sugar and other commodities. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

