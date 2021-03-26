Contrasting Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) & Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Ping Identity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 15.57 $146.53 million $4.16 100.20 Ping Identity $242.90 million 7.31 -$1.50 million $0.37 58.95

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ping Identity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tyler Technologies and Ping Identity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Ping Identity 0 6 11 1 2.72

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $394.78, suggesting a potential downside of 5.29%. Ping Identity has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential upside of 59.94%. Given Ping Identity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping Identity has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 16.71% 9.91% 7.53% Ping Identity -2.36% 2.81% 2.12%

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Ping Identity on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and U.S. retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.