CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 141.90% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

Shares of NYSE CTK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. CooTek has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

