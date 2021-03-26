CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Down 0.9%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €13.48 ($15.86) and last traded at €13.76 ($16.19). Approximately 86,298 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.89 ($16.34).

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CORESTATE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.40 ($29.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.11. The firm has a market cap of $353.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.80.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

