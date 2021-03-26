Corey James Ariel Hollister Sells 200,000 Shares of American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $40,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AMMJ stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.66.
American Cannabis Company Profile
