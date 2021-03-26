Corey James Ariel Hollister Sells 200,000 Shares of American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $40,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMMJ stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

