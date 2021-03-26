Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.10, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

