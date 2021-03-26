Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.56

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 87690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Corning alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.