Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.03

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 139605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

