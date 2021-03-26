Cortex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.47 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $64.70 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00648326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023400 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

