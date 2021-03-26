Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.
In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $971.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
