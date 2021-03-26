Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $971.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.