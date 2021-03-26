Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at HC Wainwright

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 204.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24. Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

