COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Up 8.2%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

