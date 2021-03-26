CoTrader Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $45,976.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00648101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023437 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

