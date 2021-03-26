Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 2,235 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,586.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total value of $688,130.56.

Shares of COUP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $230,243,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

