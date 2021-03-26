Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $243.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.12. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $16,502,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $84,114,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,118 shares of company stock worth $55,403,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

