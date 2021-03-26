COVER Protocol Price Down 1.5% This Week (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $626.12 or 0.01144336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.90 million and $2.26 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,525 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

