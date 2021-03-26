Covesting 24-Hour Volume Reaches $113,934.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market cap of $10.01 million and $113,934.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.34 or 0.00647654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023516 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

