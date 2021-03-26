Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.58. 20,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.79 and a 200 day moving average of $187.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $104.82 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

