Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,341. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $240.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.25.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

