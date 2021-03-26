Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.38. 91,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,557. The company has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $280.86 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

